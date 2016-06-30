It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Edwin Pingul, who worked for Sound Publishing for almost 10 years between 2000 and 2016, most recently as a Multimedia Advertising Consultant with the Issaquah Reporter.

Ed was a charismatic and charming person, a loving husband and father, coach, proud BIF brother, and avid Husky fan. He was an active member of the Issaquah Rotary and Chamber of Commerce, and proudly served as the “King of Issaquah” in 2015.

The former “King of Issaquah” died suddenly of a heart attack on June 23 in Idaho while on vacation with his family. He was 57.

Family, colleagues and friends alike remembered Ed’s infectious smile and gentle nature this week.

“Ed was a warm and caring man, open and honest,” his wife, Geri, wrote in his obituary. “He never considered anyone an acquaintance, but instant friend.”

“He really worked hard at making this paper the best it could be,” said William Shaw, publisher of the Snoqualmie Valley Record and the Issaquah/Sammamish, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland and Bothell/Kenmore Reporter papers. “Through his quiet passion and calm ethos, he worked hard to develop great relationships.”

Ed’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at St. Francis Cabrini, located at 5715 108th St. SW in Tacoma.

A wake is planned for 1-7 p.m. on July 2-4 each day at Mountain View Cemetery, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakeview.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, to donate to Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle, a music education program for students throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information, visit www.nwchoirs.org.

To read Ed’s full obituary, please visit http://www.mountainviewtacoma.com