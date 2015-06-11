Sound Publishing is proud to announce that the Everett Daily Herald won the Newspaper of the Year (as a daily with 30,000+ circulation) award in Local Media Association’s 2014 Newspaper of the Year contest. Awards were given to newspapers that displayed top-notch editorial coverage, eye-catching graphic design and prominent advertising layouts, exemplifying creativity and innovation in all areas of the newspaper.

The Herald’s Executive Editor, Neal Pattison, told Local Media Today that “[i]t means a lot to get national recognition in a contest that values local news. The Daily Herald is all about community coverage, from Page One clear through to the sports section.”