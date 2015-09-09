Sound Publishing’s National & Regional sales team is excited to announce that this week Sara Dellinger has joined the team as a Regional Account Manager. Sara has spent much of her career in events and media, spending 9 years at Disney and 5 at the Los Angeles Times. In her tenure at the LA Times, she managed the Live Entertainment, Sports, Spirits and Events categories – leading the Sales team in innovative units/special sections created and event sponsorships sold.

She recently relocated to the Seattle area from Los Angeles, and lives in Issaquah with her husband, Jeff, and her dog, Sherlock.