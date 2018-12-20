Outside Sales Representative, N. Whidbey Island, WA

Do you have a proven track record of success in sales in your own territory?

Are you competitive and thrive in an energetic environment?

Do you desire to work for a company that offers uncapped earning opportunities?

Are you interested in a fast-paced, creative atmosphere where you can use your sales expertise to provide consultative advertising solutions?

The Whidbey News Group, on beautiful Whidbey Island, WA (northern end of the island) is interviewing for a position looking for self-motivated, competitive, results-driven people interested in a multimedia sales career. The position is responsible for digital and print advertising sales to an eclectic and progressive group of clients throughout the region.

Successful candidates will be engaging and goal-oriented, with good organizational skills and will have the ability to grow and maintain strong business relationships through consultative sales and excellent customer service. Professional sales experience necessary; media experience is a definite asset but not mandatory. Every day will be a new adventure! You can be an integral part of the community while helping local business partners succeed in branding, marketing, and advertising strategies. Extensive product and sales training provided.

We offer you a great salary and benefits package to include:

Mileage reimbursement for use of your personal vehicle for business

Health Insurance – Company pays a significant amount toward premiums for employee and dependents

Short Term, Long Term, Life, and AD&D insurance paid for by Company

Paid time off (vacation, sick, and holidays)

401K with Employer Match

Does this sound like you? Are you seeking an opportunity to be part of an award-winning media company, we’d love to meet you! Please email your cover letter, including salary requirement and resume to careers@soundpublishing.com and be sure to include ATTN:OUTSales in the subject line.

Sound Publishing is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and strongly supports diversity in the workplace.

Job Type: Full-time