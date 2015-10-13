The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association announced its winners for the 2015 Washington Better Newspaper Contest and Sound Publishing won 229 awards!

The results were announced last week at the awards dinner during WNPA’s 128th annual convention in Everett, WA. The annual contest recognizes excellence in editorial, advertising, photography, special sections, online work and service to communities by members of WNPA.

Sound Publishing’s awards include the coveted General Excellence award, News Writer of the Year, Feature Writer of the Year, Ad of the Year, and Community Service Advertising.

This year’s comprehensive list of awards can be found here.

8 General Excellence Awards:

Journal of the San Juan Islands – 1st Place in Group I

Islands’ Sounder – 2nd Place in Group I

Mercer Island Reporter – 2nd Place in Group II

Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber – 3rd Place in Group II

Sequim Gazette – 3rd Place in Group III

Port Orchard Independent – 1st Place in Group IV

Auburn Reporter – 2nd Place in Group IV

Federal Way Mirror – 3rd Place in Group IV

Community Service Advertising Award:

Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber won 1st Place in Groups 1 & 2

Ad of the Year Award:

Bainbridge Island Review’s ad for Bainbridge Island Organic Distillers

News Writer of the Year Award:

Alana Linderoth – 1st Place

Sequim Gazette

Feature Writer of the Year Award:

Matthew Nash – 1st Place

Sequim Gazette