Terry Ward will be joining Sound Publishing as the publisher of the Olympic Peninsula newspaper group this month. Terry has a wealth of experience in the news industry. Previously, he worked as CEO of KPC Media Group and as the publisher of the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly and the Times Community Publications in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In his tenure at KPC, Ward successfully launched a number of new KPC products including a digital marketing division that helps small to medium sized businesses grow their business and reputation online through business development, marketing and multimedia production; and INFortWayne.com, an online publication covering arts, entertainment and community news in the greater Fort Wayne area featuring original high-quality photography, video and local news.