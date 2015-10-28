It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of long-time Journal of the San Juans columnist and sales representative Howard Schonberger.

Howard devoted many years of his life to working in the newspaper industry – including working under Sound Publishing for nearly 30 years – and became the heart and soul of the Journal.

“The Journal will not be the same without Howard, but we will remember his amazing spirit and always strive to make him proud,” said Journal publisher Colleen Smith Armstrong.

“Howard was a shining light in our newsroom from his jokes to his work ethic to his generosity. We will never forget his friendship, advice and love for journalism,” said editor Cali Bagby.

A memorial service will be held for Howard this Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. at Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church.