Our Award-Winning Publications
A selection of our printed newspapers and supplemental publications. Click a cover to view detail.
What Sets Us Apart
Learn More
-
Reliability
Our Everett plant is located on the Boeing Everett Plant power grid, which has the highest priority for power restoration. In the unlikely event of a power failure, our plant is fully backed up by two diesel generators capable of powering the entire facility.
-
Smartphones, smart ads
Our smartphone apps keep readers completely up-to-date on all the local news, sports, opinion and business information. New mobile-optimized ad units allow readers to interact with your ad in ways that make sense on their smartphone.
-
Winner of 240 industry awards in 2014!
The winners of the 2014 WNPA (Washington Newspaper Publishers Association) Better Newspaper Contest were announced and Sound Publishing, Inc. secured 217 awards. Sixty-nine of those were 1st place, including the coveted General Excellence! The Daily Herald (Everett) earned a C.B. Blethen Memorial Award for distinguished reporting, the 2014 Associated Press Ted Natt First Amendment Award as well as five […]
What's New
News and information from around Sound Publishing
-
Edwin Pingul
It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Edwin Pingul, who worked for Sound Publishing for almost 10 years between 2000 and 2016, most recently as a Multimedia Advertising Consultant with the Issaquah Reporter. Ed was a charismatic and charming person, a loving husband and father, coach, proud BIF brother, and avid […]
-
Seattle Weekly Wins Three SPJ Firsts and Best New Journalist Award
Seattle Weekly took home four awards and a special recognition—Best New Journalist Award—during the Northwest Excellence in Journalism gala put on by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). The Weekly was placed into a much larger “Non-Daily” pool for this year’s competition, which makes Seattle Weekly’s wins even more impressive as their submissions were up against the likes of Puget […]
-
Leadership Changes in Kitsap & Olympic Peninsula
Congratulations are in order for a few of our esteemed colleagues at Sound Publishing, all of whom have been recently promoted to new leadership roles. Terry Ward, group publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette, and Forks Forum, has been promoted to Regional Publisher by Sound Publishing and will now oversee all of their Kitsap County […]