Our Award-Winning Publications
A selection of our printed newspapers and supplemental publications. Click a cover to view detail.
What Sets Us Apart
Learn More
-
Community, delivered. In print, online.
Our household distribution model has brought back the "paper carrier", teaching responsibility to young entrepreneurs in the communities they serve. Our route carriers deliver to the front door, not the driveway.
-
Smartphones, smart ads
Our smartphone apps keep readers completely up-to-date on all the local news, sports, opinion and business information. New mobile-optimized ad units allow readers to interact with your ad in ways that make sense on their smartphone.
-
Green Printing
Sound Publishing, Inc., strives to be environmentally friendly. All printing waste is recycled and all ink waste is disposed of in accordance with Washington state regulations. In addition we use paper containing a minimum of 30 percent post-consumer waste and soy-based color inks for all of our printing projects.
What's New
News and information from around Sound Publishing
-
Edwin Pingul
It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Edwin Pingul, who worked for Sound Publishing for almost 10 years between 2000 and 2016, most recently as a Multimedia Advertising Consultant with the Issaquah Reporter. Ed was a charismatic and charming person, a loving husband and father, coach, proud BIF brother, and avid […]
-
Seattle Weekly Wins Three SPJ Firsts and Best New Journalist Award
Seattle Weekly took home four awards and a special recognition—Best New Journalist Award—during the Northwest Excellence in Journalism gala put on by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). The Weekly was placed into a much larger “Non-Daily” pool for this year’s competition, which makes Seattle Weekly’s wins even more impressive as their submissions were up against the likes of Puget […]
-
Leadership Changes in Kitsap & Olympic Peninsula
Congratulations are in order for a few of our esteemed colleagues at Sound Publishing, all of whom have been recently promoted to new leadership roles. Terry Ward, group publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette, and Forks Forum, has been promoted to Regional Publisher by Sound Publishing and will now oversee all of their Kitsap County […]