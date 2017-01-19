Our Award-Winning Publications
A selection of our printed newspapers and supplemental publications. Click a cover to view detail.
What Sets Us Apart
Learn More
-
Winner of 240 industry awards in 2014!
The winners of the 2014 WNPA (Washington Newspaper Publishers Association) Better Newspaper Contest were announced and Sound Publishing, Inc. secured 217 awards. Sixty-nine of those were 1st place, including the coveted General Excellence! The Daily Herald (Everett) earned a C.B. Blethen Memorial Award for distinguished reporting, the 2014 Associated Press Ted Natt First Amendment Award as well as five […]
-
Green Printing
Sound Publishing, Inc., strives to be environmentally friendly. All printing waste is recycled and all ink waste is disposed of in accordance with Washington state regulations. In addition we use paper containing a minimum of 30 percent post-consumer waste and soy-based color inks for all of our printing projects.
-
Reliability
Our Everett plant is located on the Boeing Everett Plant power grid, which has the highest priority for power restoration. In the unlikely event of a power failure, our plant is fully backed up by two diesel generators capable of powering the entire facility.
What's New
News and information from around Sound Publishing
-
Sound Wins 320 WNPA Awards
The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association announced its winners for the 2016 Washington Better Newspaper Contest and Sound Publishing won 320 awards! 118 Awards were for First Place. The results were announced at the awards dinner during WNPA’s 129th annual convention in Wenatchee, Washington. The annual contest recognizes excellence in editorial, advertising, photography, special sections, online […]
-
Seattle Weekly Wins Three SPJ Firsts and Best New Journalist Award
Seattle Weekly took home four awards and a special recognition—Best New Journalist Award—during the Northwest Excellence in Journalism gala put on by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). The Weekly was placed into a much larger “Non-Daily” pool for this year’s competition, which makes Seattle Weekly’s wins even more impressive as their submissions were up against the likes of Puget […]
-
Leadership Changes in Kitsap & Olympic Peninsula
Congratulations are in order for a few of our esteemed colleagues at Sound Publishing, all of whom have been recently promoted to new leadership roles. Terry Ward, group publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette, and Forks Forum, has been promoted to Regional Publisher by Sound Publishing and will now oversee all of their Kitsap County […]