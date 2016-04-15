Congratulations are in order for a few of our esteemed colleagues at Sound Publishing, all of whom have been recently promoted to new leadership roles.

Terry Ward, group publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette, and Forks Forum, has been promoted to Regional Publisher by Sound Publishing and will now oversee all of their Kitsap County publications in addition to the publications on the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

Additionally, Steve Perry is being promoted to the position of General Manager of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette, and Forks Forum. In turn, Donna Etchey has been promoted to General Manager of the Bainbridge Island Review, North Kitsap Herald, Port Orchard Independent, Kingston Community News, Bremerton Patriot, Central Kitsap Reporter and the Kitsap Military Times.

The announcement came from Sound Publishing president, Gloria Fletcher. “I’m thrilled that these three professionals will be working together to continue building the legacy of these quality newspapers and websites.” said Fletcher. “Each brings a unique perspective to their role yet all three truly understand the deep connection between our business and the communities we serve.”

“This is such an exciting time for the newspaper industry,” said Terry Ward. “Our strong community oriented newspapers are growing by leaps and bounds at a time when many newspaper companies are shrinking. I take on this new role with a great appreciation for the support and enthusiasm Sound Publishing offers to the communities it serves and I will continue to honor that tradition.”

“I enjoy seeing my teams succeed in helping our valued advertisers grow their business,” said Steve Perry. “Being passionate about the newspapers and the folks that make it happen in our markets, keeps me busy and is a big part of who I am,” he added.

“I too am excited to work along side Terry in this new position,” said Donna Etchey. “Continuing the tradition of Sound Publishing of producing hyper-local news will continue to be our focus. Our Industry is changing every day and we need to be able to change along with it. We offer our businesses and readers an array of products/publications; from our weekly print publications to 24/7 on-line web to various specialty publications through out the year.”