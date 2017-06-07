Sound Publishing is excited to announce that this week Cynthia Freese has joined the team as the Redmond Reporter’s Multi Media Sales Consultant. A Washington native, Cynthia Freese was the Co- Founder of Evergreen Events Inc, which was dedicated to the enrichment of the games industry through innovative, high-quality conferences that were both informative as well as connective. While running Evergreen Events Cynthia had a strong commitment to enriching the community where she did business as well as organized educational programs that encourage youth to have a strong interest in advanced technology and the video game industry. A dynamic net worker who loves meeting people and helping others, she exemplifies the mission of making connections happen. A mother of three, she is an army veteran, entrepreneur, artist, who believes in sharing and giving back to her community.