Seattle Weekly took home four awards and a special recognition—Best New Journalist Award—during the Northwest Excellence in Journalism gala put on by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). The Weekly was placed into a much larger “Non-Daily” pool for this year’s competition, which makes Seattle Weekly’s wins even more impressive as their submissions were up against the likes of Puget Sound Business Journal, Real Change, The Portland Tribune and many more.

Casey Jaywork received a Best New Journalist of the Year award for his outstanding coverage of homelessness in Seattle, the War on Drugs, and City Hall reporting.

The other four awards went to:

Nicole Sprinkle, “Ernest Loves Agnes Brings Simple but Superlative Italian Food to Capitol Hill” — 1st Place: Critique and Review

Casey Jaywork, “Anatomy of a NIMBY” — 1st Place: Government and Politics Reporting

Sara Bernard, “In Georgetown, the Housing Is Affordable and the Air Unbreathable” — 1 st Place: Health Reporting

Kelton Sears, “How Odesza Became the Biggest Seattle Band You’ve Probably Never Heard Of” — 2nd Place: Arts and Lifestyle Reporting

Francesca Lyman, “Profiting From Thrift” — 1st Place: Investigative Reporting

SPJ works in the Northwest to protect First Amendment freedoms, stimulate high standards and ethics in journalism, foster excellence among journalists, inspire young people to become dedicated journalists, encourage diversity in journalism and promote a climate in which journalism is practiced freely.

To see a complete list of this year’s winners, click here: http://www.seattleweekly.com/news/spj-honors-seattle-weekly-staff-with-three-firsts-and-best-new-journalist-award-2661900/