Sound Publishing Announces New Executive Editor

Sound Publishing announces the addition of Phillip O’Connor as the new Executive Editor of the Daily Herald.

O’Connor is a 34-year journalism veteran. He joins Sound Publishing from Oklahoma City where he worked for the state’s largest news organization overseeing the breaking news, enterprise and investigation teams and serving as editor of a quarterly lifestyle magazine.

His career began at his hometown newspaper, The Kansas City Star, where he spent 15 years covering almost every beat and bureaucracy. In 2000, O’Connor moved to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch where he spent 12 years working as an enterprise and investigative reporter, frequently reporting from overseas, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Bosnia, Israel and Haiti, as well as doing national and regional reporting. O’Connor has covered everything from school boards, city councils, courthouses and state capitols the World Series and NBA finals to hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes and war.

O’Connor grew up in Mission, Ks., a Kansas City suburb and graduated from Kansas State University where he met his wife of 31 years, Robin. They have a daughter, Carson, who also graduated from Kansas State, received her graduate degree in Colorado and now lives in Denver.