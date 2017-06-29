Sound Publishing introduces Eric LaFontaine as the Regional Publisher of the Eastside News Group. Previously the publisher of the Columbia Basin Herald, Eric is also an active participant at WNPA events and respected within our industry. Well versed in reaching digital audiences, we look forward to his direction as we continue to focus on the growing communities within King county’s Eastside market.

“To say that I am excited would be an understatement,” claimed Eric. “Now is the perfect time to continue engaging with readers in print, while pushing a digital strategy forward.” Eric and his wife Ali, have three children in college with a fourth in high school.