Sound Publishing is pleased to announce the hiring of a Digital Sales Director. Rudi Alcott, a nine-year Sound Publishing veteran and former publisher of the Federal Way Mirror, has accepted the new position effectively immediately. Alcott joins a new media team of two who partner with a six-person IT team to maintain the websites and digital promotion for Sound Publishing’s 49 newspaper titles.

Prior to joining Sound Publishing, Alcott spent several years in circulation marketing, first with the Greely (CO) Tribune and the seven years with Horvitz newspapers. We look forward to Alcott’s expertise as we champion this growing segment of our business.