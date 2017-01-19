The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association announced its winners for the 2016 Washington Better Newspaper Contest and Sound Publishing won 320 awards! 118 Awards were for First Place.

The results were announced at the awards dinner during WNPA’s 129th annual convention in Wenatchee, Washington. The annual contest recognizes excellence in editorial, advertising, photography, special sections, online work and service to communities by members of WNPA.

Sound Publishing’s awards include the coveted General Excellence award, News Writer of the Year, Feature Writer of the Year, and Community Service Advertising.

General Excellence Awards:

Journal of the San Juan Islands – 1st Place in Group I

Federal Way Mirror – 1st Place in Group IV

Whidbey News Times – 2nd Place in Group II

Islands’ Sounder – 3rd Place in Group I

Port Orchard Independent – 3rd Place in Group IV

Community Service Advertising Award:

North Kitsap Herald – 1st Place in Group III

Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber – 2nd Place in Group II

Port Orchard Independent – 2nd Place in Group IV

News Writer of the Year Award:

Jesse Stensland; Whidbey News Times – 1st Place in Groups I, II, and III

Allison DeAngetlis; Bellevue Reporter – 1st Place in Group IV

Alana Linderoth; Sequim Gazette – 3rd Place in Groups I, II, and III

Steve Hunter; Kent Reporter – 3rd Place in Group IV

Sports Writer of the Year Award:

Chris Chancellor; Port Orchard Independent – 1st Place in Group IV

Michael Dashiell; Sequim Gazette – 3rd Place in Group II

Feature Writer of the Year Award:

Richard Walker; North Kitsap Herald – 1st Place in Group III

Raechel Dawson; Federal Way Mirror – 1st Place in Group IV

Colleen Armstrong; The San Juan’s – 2nd Place in Group I

Megan Campbell; Issaquah / Sammamish Reporter – 2nd Place in Group IV

Mathew Nash; Sequim Gazette – 2nd Place in Group II

Debra Vaughn; Whidbey News Times – 3rd Place in Group II

Bob Smith; Port Orchard Independent – 3rd Place in Group IV