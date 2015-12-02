Sound Wins 9 LMA Awards
Congratulations to our winners of this year’s LMA Advertising & Promotions Contest! In all, Sound Publishing won 9 awards this year.
The awards are:
Best Advertising Sales Promotional Materials
3rd Place – Class A (non daily)
Sound Publishing, Inc
Sound Publishing Media Kit + Map
Best Advertising Sales Promotional Materials
2nd Place – Classes C&D combined
The Daily Herald
Multimedia Sales Collateral: Newspaper’s Resume
Best Public Service/Community Event Promotion
3rd Place – Class A (non daily)
Sound Publishing, Inc
Refuse to Abuse Campaign
Best Themed Special Section
1st Place – Classes C&D Combined
The Daily Herald
The Rising
Best Themed Special Section
3rd Place Tie – Classes C&D Combined
The Daily Herald
Seahawk’s Superbowl Mania
Best Business Publication or Business Special Section
3rd Place – Classes A&B Combined
North Kitsap Herald
Poulsbo Chamber of Commerce Directory
Best Business Publication or Business Special Section
1st Place Tie – Classes C&D Combined
The Daily Herald
The Herald Business Journal – Executive of The Year
Best General Interest Promotion Special
1st Place – Class A (non daily)
North Kitsap Herald
Tis the Season
Best Cover Design
3rd Place – Class A (non daily)
North Kitsap Herald
Home and Garden 2014