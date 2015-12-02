Congratulations to our winners of this year’s LMA Advertising & Promotions Contest! In all, Sound Publishing won 9 awards this year.

The awards are:

Best Advertising Sales Promotional Materials

3rd Place – Class A (non daily)

Sound Publishing, Inc

Sound Publishing Media Kit + Map

Best Advertising Sales Promotional Materials

2nd Place – Classes C&D combined

The Daily Herald

Multimedia Sales Collateral: Newspaper’s Resume

Best Public Service/Community Event Promotion

3rd Place – Class A (non daily)

Sound Publishing, Inc

Refuse to Abuse Campaign

Best Themed Special Section

1st Place – Classes C&D Combined

The Daily Herald

The Rising

Best Themed Special Section

3rd Place Tie – Classes C&D Combined

The Daily Herald

Seahawk’s Superbowl Mania

Best Business Publication or Business Special Section

3rd Place – Classes A&B Combined

North Kitsap Herald

Poulsbo Chamber of Commerce Directory

Best Business Publication or Business Special Section

1st Place Tie – Classes C&D Combined

The Daily Herald

The Herald Business Journal – Executive of The Year

Best General Interest Promotion Special

1st Place – Class A (non daily)

North Kitsap Herald

Tis the Season

Best Cover Design

3rd Place – Class A (non daily)

North Kitsap Herald

Home and Garden 2014